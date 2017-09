Christian Baker Can Refuse Gay Couple, US Tells Justices

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration backed a Colorado-based Christian baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple in a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday, arguing that a wedding cake is a form of free speech.



The brief from the U.S. Department of Justice argues that the application of Colorado’s public accommodations law against Masterpiece Cakeshop and owner Jack C. Phillips, after his refusal to make a wedding cake for the nuptials of Colorado residents Charlie Craig and David Mullins, is trumped by...

