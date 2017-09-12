Dechert Nabs Ex-White & Case PE, M&A Partner

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A former White & Case LLP partner working in acquisitions with companies such as the Carlyle Group has joined Dechert LLP’s New York-based corporate practice group.



Nazim Zilkha represents public companies and private equity firms on national and international transactions, such as mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, joint ventures and restructurings. He joined Dechert on Sept. 7.



“[Nazim] has deep expertise in M&A transactions, capital markets and private equity transactions and he does it all with an international mindset,” chair of Dechert’s corporate practice...

To view the full article, register now.