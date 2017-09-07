Trump Nominates Hunton & Williams Atty For EPA Air Job
Wehrum is a partner at Hunton & Williams and leads the firm’s administrative law group, which includes the environmental practice group. He’s the third nominee for an EPA position in a week for the Trump administration, which has been slow to fill vacancies created by departed Obama administration officials.
No stranger to the EPA, Wehrum was nominated by former President...
