Law360 Reveals The Global 20 Firms Of 2017

Law360, New York (September 10, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- When it comes to having the global expertise to handle complex cross-border matters spanning multiple time zones, some firms stand out from the rest. Here, Law360 reveals its seventh annual ranking of the firms with the biggest international presence.



Jumping into first place this year is White & Case LLP. The New York City-based powerhouse leapfrogged Allen & Overy LLP, which held the No. 1 spot for the past two years. Baker McKenzie, Hogan Lovells LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP round out the top five...

To view the full article, register now.