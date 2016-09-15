Supplement Co. Wins Partial Dismissal Of False Ad Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a racketeering claim brought against a supplement company accused of misrepresenting the safety of its products, but kept alive a false advertising claim.



U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes said Nutrition Distribution LLC has failed to identify at least two instances in which competing supplement maker PEP Research LLC violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act with its alleged sale of illegal peptides. But the court found that Nutrition Distribution sufficiently backed allegations that its competitor misled consumers...

