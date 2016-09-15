Supplement Co. Wins Partial Dismissal Of False Ad Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a racketeering claim brought against a supplement company accused of misrepresenting the safety of its products, but kept alive a false advertising claim.

U.S. District Judge William Q. Hayes said Nutrition Distribution LLC has failed to identify at least two instances in which competing supplement maker PEP Research LLC violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act with its alleged sale of illegal peptides. But the court found that Nutrition Distribution sufficiently backed allegations that its competitor misled consumers...
Case Information

Case Title

Nutrition Distribution LLC v. PEP Research, LLC et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-02328

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

William Q. Hayes

Date Filed

September 15, 2016

