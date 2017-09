Royalty Closing Agreement Relevant In Coca-Cola Tax Fight

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An expired closing agreement between Coca-Cola and the Internal Revenue Service on the calculation of royalties from foreign subsidiaries has relevance in the company's transfer pricing case, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Thursday.



Judge Albert Lauber's order on Thursday denied the IRS' motion for summary judgment, saying the closing agreement has relevance to at least one issue in the case: approximately $254 million in disallowed Mexican foreign tax credits. The court also said the IRS' filing, dated Aug. 28, was "odd" in being styled as a...

