NJ Election Watchdog Gets Complaint Against Pol Revived

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 8, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Friday that two Republicans on the four-member New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission had the authority to issue a complaint against Democratic politician Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. and his campaign treasurer, rejecting the argument that a bipartisan vote was needed.



In a published opinion, a three-judge appellate panel reversed an administrative law judge's decision that the commission lacked jurisdiction to authorize the complaint over alleged campaign finance violations on the grounds that a quorum of three commission members from...

