HR Contractor Pays Workers $3.16M After DOL Investigation

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A Virginia contractor that provides human resources and other services to federal agencies has paid back more than $3 million in wages and benefits to workers it stiffed during bankruptcy proceedings last year, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.



FPMI Solutions Inc., which was bought in bankruptcy by tech solutions contractor Apprio, paid about $2.99 million in back wages to 167 workers and another $170,000 to 143 workers to rectify violations of the prevailing wage and benefits provisions of the McNamara-O’Hara Service Contract Act, the...

