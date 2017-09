Petrochem Test Co. Sues Ex-Lab Manager Over Trade Secrets

Law360, Houston (September 8, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Camin Cargo Control, a petroleum cargo management company that also does lab testing and inspections for petroleum and petrochemical companies to ensure quality control, filed a $1 million lawsuit against its former lab manager Thursday in Texas state court, alleging he stole trade secrets and violated a noncompete agreement.



The lawsuit alleges that Joshua Wade, who was hired as a lab tech and later promoted to lab manager, signed a series of agreements with CCC when he was hired, including one that forbade him from working...

