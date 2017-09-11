Proving Injury In Lanham Act False Ad Cases

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Recent case law underscores the importance of demonstrating a strong causal link between the false or misleading statement forming the basis of a Lanham Act false advertising claim and the resulting injury to the plaintiff. These decisions provide valuable guidance for any company that wishes to pursue or needs to defend against a false advertising claim.



The elements of a false advertising claim under the Lanham Act are well known. To succeed on a false advertising claim under the Lanham Act, a plaintiff typically must show...

To view the full article, register now.