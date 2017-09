VW Engineer To Appeal 3-Year Emissions Scandal Sentence

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Volkswagen AG engineer who was sentenced late last month to three years and four months behind bars for his role in the company’s diesel emissions scandal told a Michigan federal court Thursday that he plans to appeal the judgment.



James R. Liang, who pled guilty to a conspiracy to defraud the United States, commit wire fraud and violate the Clean Air Act in September 2016, did not provide more details in his notice of appeal to U.S. District Judge Sean Cox. Judge Cox sentenced Liang...

