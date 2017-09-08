DLA Piper Snags Litigation Pro From Solicitor General's Office

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper has brought on an experienced attorney from the U.S. solicitor general’s office as a partner in its litigation practice, the firm announced Thursday.



Ilana Eisenstein is joining the firm in its Philadelphia office as a litigation partner after three years as an assistant to the solicitor general, where she briefed and argued numerous cases.



The hire is proof of “the firm’s strategic commitment to provide appellate capabilities to our clients at the highest level,” said firm U.S. litigation chair James Brogan, who lauded Eisenstein's...

