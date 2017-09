New PE Firm Cove Hill Closes $1B Debut Fund

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Newly formed private equity firm Cove Hill Partners on Friday said it closed its first long-duration private equity fund after reaping more than $1 billion in commitments from investors and founders to be used to establish leading consumer and technology companies.



The Massachusetts-based firm said a “highly aligned investor base,” made up of university endowments, families and charitable foundations, helped the debut fund significantly exceed its initial goal.



“As we mark this important milestone, we are very grateful for the exceptional support we have had from...

