Brand Battles: Thomas Jefferson, Adidas, Katy Perry

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the Thomas Jefferson Foundation cites an 1815 first-use date for "Monticello," Adidas continues to closely police its "three-stripe" trademark, and Katy Perry accuses a Chinese company of false association over a "KatyPeny" application.



Centuries Since First Use



When the Thomas Jefferson Foundation Inc. decides to lodge an opposition over the name of the Founding Father’s famous home, "priority of use" isn’t much of an issue.



The group, which operates Jefferson’s Monticello estate...

