AmerisourceBergen Eyes $260M Deal In Criminal FDA Case

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Drug distribution giant AmerisourceBergen plans to pay $260 million and plead guilty to a misdemeanor to end a criminal investigation into a subsidiary’s failure to register with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, records show.



Amerisource briefly described the tentative settlement in a 43-page securities filing last month. The deal stems from an inquiry pursued since 2012 by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn. There may be more fallout to come: In the same securities filing, Amerisource said that a False Claims Act inquiry is ongoing....

