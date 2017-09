Colo. Republican Won't Force Vote On DACA Replacement

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Republican congressman said Thursday that he is postponing an effort to force a vote on a bill deferring deportations and extending work permits to recipients of the endangered Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.



Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., said that he agreed to defer moving forward with the discharge petition he filed Tuesday. If successful, the petition would force the House to vote on the Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy Act, which would essentially extend DACA’s benefits for three years. A...

