Military Sexual Assault 'Pervasive,' Gillibrand Report Says

Law360, Nashville (September 8, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Sexual assault in the military is a “pervasive problem” with low rates of reporting and conviction, and part of the issue can be pegged to an “inherent bias” against allegations from lower-ranking service members against superiors, according to a report Thursday by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.



Despite increasing public visibility of sexual assault within the military, U.S. Department of Defense leaders claiming a “zero tolerance” policy on the issue, and a range of congressional tweaks to try to curb the problem, the last two decades' “troubling...

