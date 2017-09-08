Auto Finance Co. Denied $1.68M Ill. Tax Refund

By Amy Lee Rosen

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois tax tribunal denied a bid by Aon PLC subsidiary Premier Auto Finance Inc. to recoup $1.68 million in state income taxes, finding the sale of insurance financing qualified as sales financing for tax purposes.

The Illinois Independent Tax Tribunal found Thursday that Chicago-based Premier, itself the parent of three Cananwill businesses that sell insurance financing, could not amend its income tax returns to recharacterize the Cananwill entities as general corporations rather than as financial organizations. The tribunal found them to be financial businesses on...
