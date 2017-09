Garlic Cos. Get Temporary Block To Liquidation At CIT

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction to importers of fresh garlic from China intervening in a challenge to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s anti-dumping duties, temporarily blocking the liquidation of certain entries of their product to prevent them from suffering irreparable harm.



CIT Judge Mark Barnett found that Shandong Jinxiang Zhengyang Import & Export Co. Ltd. and Jining Alpha Food Co. Ltd. would be forced to overpay on anti-dumping duties absent a preliminary injunction. The exporters had intervened in the...

