Valeo, FTE Offer EU Antitrust Fixes On $985M PE Deal

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- French auto parts supplier Valeo SA on Thursday offered the European Commission antitrust fixes for its proposed €819.3 million ($985.4 million) acquisition of German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive Group from Bain's private equity arm.



The proposal marks the second set of commitments that the parties have offered to win antitrust approval for the deal since Valeo announced plans to acquire FTE, a German specialist in clutch and gear actuators, from Bain Capital Private Equity in June 2016.



The companies originally notified the European Commission — the European...

