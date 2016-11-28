Ex-Covidien Employee Can't Escape Contract Breach Suit

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (September 8, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A former Covidien LP employee accused of making off with confidential information for medical procedure patents will have to fight out the lawsuit in Massachusetts for now, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Brady Esch was terminated from Covidien in 2013, and then sued by his former company in November when he allegedly assigned three patents for venous procedures to his new company instead of Covidien. Covidien also accuses him of breach of contract for disclosing its confidential information in patent applications. Covidien, based in Massachusetts, was...
Case Information

Case Title

Covidien LP et al v. Esch


Case Number

1:16-cv-12410

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Nathaniel M. Gorton

Date Filed

November 28, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

