VA Introduces Expedited Disability Claim Process

Law360, Nashville (September 8, 2017, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced a new initiative intended to allow certain veterans’ disability claims to be decided on within 30 days, shaving several months off the current average wait time.



Under the initiative, known as the Decision Ready Claims program, the VA will partner with a range of Veterans Service Organizations, or VSOs, who will help veterans prepare and submit their disability claims to the VA, resulting in a faster process, according to the agency.



“The DRC initiative is a collaborative...

