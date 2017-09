8th Circ. Again Revives FCA Suit Over Bayer Cholesterol Drug

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday again resurrected a False Claims Act suit that alleged Bayer AG misled the U.S. Department of Defense about the risks of its now-defunct cholesterol drug Baycol, finding a lower court misapplied precedent about the meaning of “original source” of knowledge.



A lower court had dismissed a suit by a former Bayer senior market research analyst on the grounds that she wasn't an original source of the information underlying her claims, which had been previously disclosed in lawsuits, news reports and medical...

