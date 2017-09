Atlantic Coast Pipeline Developers Press FERC For Approval

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The developers of the $5 billion Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project on Thursday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve its construction this month, so it can meet its goal of completing the project by early next year.



The Atlantic Coast project, which would transport gas approximately 600 miles through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina and serve customers in Virginia and North Carolina, is one of several major pipeline projects awaiting FERC's approval since the agency regained a quorum of commissioners last month....

