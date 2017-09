4 Employment Cases Massachusetts Attys Should Watch

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- In Massachusetts, the state’s highest court recently gave medical marijuana users the green light to sue their employers for disability discrimination, and a federal court will soon decide whether the Boston Police Department illegally refused to adopt a drug test that was less likely to yield false positives against black officers.



Here, Law360 looks at four employment cases that lawyers in the commonwealth should have on their radar.



Cristina Barbuto v. Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC et al.



In a landmark ruling, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial...

To view the full article, register now.