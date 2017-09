Ex-NCI Controller Gets 6.5 Years For $19M Embezzlement

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The ex-controller of NCI Inc. was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Friday for a decadelong embezzlement scheme that bilked the government contractor out of $19.3 million, a crime the presiding judge deemed “a terrible moral failing” before passing the sentence.



In June, Jon Frank pled guilty to transferring the $19.3 million from the Reston, VIrginia-based company’s bank accounts to his personal accounts during his tenure as NCI’s controller from 2007 to 2017. Prosecutors alleged that Frank spent the illicit gains on...

