9th Circ. Won't Rehear Enviros' Alaska Logging Plan Appeal

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday declined to rehear environmentalists’ failed appeal seeking to block a huge old-growth timber sale in an Alaska national forest, upholding its ruling that Viking Lumber Co.’s logging project was consistent with the habitat viability requirements for wolves in the region’s forest plan.



Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and the Natural Resources Defense Council had appealed U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline’s decision granting the U.S. Forest Service summary judgment, arguing the agency had shirked the National Forest Management Act and the...

