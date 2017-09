Naked Juice Can’t Nix No-Sugar Coconut Water False Ad Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 8, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California judge Friday rejected Naked Juice’s bid to toss a putative class action declaring its coconut water bottle’s “no sugar added” claim violates FDA regulations because the product doesn’t usually contain added sugar, saying the consumer plaintiff adequately alleged the label was deceptive.



At the onset of Friday’s hearing, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl wrote a tentative ruling denying the dismissal motion from PepsiCo Inc. and its subsidiary Naked Juice Co. of Glendora Inc. She made the decision the final order of...

