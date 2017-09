9th Circ. Upholds Approval Of Ore. Snowmobile Parking Lot

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday ruled that the U.S. Forest Service did not violate the National Environmental Policy Act or its management plan for the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon when approving a snowmobile parking area in the region, finding no issue with the environmental review.



In a published opinion affirming a district court decision in favor of the federal government, a three-judge panel rejected claims by Wild Wilderness and other recreation groups alleging the explanation in the environmental assessment, or EA, of why the Kapka...

To view the full article, register now.