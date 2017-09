Exxon, Union Seek Quick Win In Fired Worker Arbitration Row

Law360, Houston (September 8, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. asked a Texas federal judge on Friday to grant it an early win in its suit against a union representing workers at its Baytown, Texas, refinery, arguing an arbitrator clearly exceeded his authority in ordering the oil giant to rehire an employee fired over allegedly falsified safety audits.



The union — the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber and Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC Local 13-2001 — also filed a motion for summary judgment Friday, asking U.S....

