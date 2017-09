UK Drugmaker Can’t Dodge States’ Suboxone Case Just Yet

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss a case brought by more than 40 states in multidistrict litigation accusing a U.K.-based drugmaker of delaying the introduction of generics of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, ruling that at the current stage in the case, the states have properly alleged their claims.



In U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg’s 51-page opinion, he rejected Indivior Inc.’s arguments that the states’ Sherman Act claims related to monopolization, attempted monopolization and conspiracy were deficient.



“[The states’] amended complaint pleads...

