R3 Sues Ripple Over $1.1B Cryptocurrency Option Cancel

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- In a cryptocurrency dispute potentially worth more than $1.1 billion, New York based blockchain company R3 Holdco LLC on Friday sued Ripple Labs Inc. in Delaware’s Chancery Court over Ripple’s alleged attempt to deny or revoke options to buy five billion XRP digital currency units.



R3, one of the emerging developers of platforms for distributed ledger currencies such as bitcoin, accused Ripple Labs in the filing of improperly repudiating — by email — options to acquire Ripple’s virtual cash at about 3.7 percent of its lower...

