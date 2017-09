Bankrupt Outer Harbor Consents To Ch. 7 Conversion

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt, bleeding cash and out of Chapter 11 options, Oakland, California-based Outer Harbor Terminal LLC agreed Friday with a call by the U.S. trustee’s office to convert its bankruptcy case to a Chapter 7 liquidation.



The port services transporter made the concession following a motion in July by the Office of the U.S. Trustee to end the Chapter 11 based on a steady depletion of the company’s cash and an observation that “the debtor no longer has the means to re-establish its business."



Outer Harbor opened...

