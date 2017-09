Pa. DEP Approves Air Permits For $1.9B Williams Pipeline

Law360, Philadelphia (September 8, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania environmental regulators announced Friday that they had approved Williams Partners LP's air quality plans for the construction of its $1.9 billion Atlantic Sunrise natural gas pipeline, paving the way for the company to begin work on the project.



The state's Department of Environmental Protection signed off on the company's efforts to limit emissions during construction activities in Lancaster County. The move comes nine days after the DEP issued water obstruction and encroachment permits for each of the 10 counties the project proposed by Williams unit...

