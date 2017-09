W.Va. Yanks Water Permit For $3.5B Mountain Valley Pipeline

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has vacated the Clean Water Act permit it had issued for the $3.5 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline, saying that the move will allow it to reevaluate the application, according to the department.



The WVDEP’s one-page letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, dated Thursday, Sept. 7, informed it of the reversal.



“This decision will allow the agency to reevaluate the complete application to determine whether the state’s certification is in compliance with Section 401 of the federal Clean...

