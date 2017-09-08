NJ County Prosecutor Departs For PSEG Litigation Gig

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The acting prosecutor in a New Jersey county announced Friday that after four years on the job she’ll return to the private sector as a litigator and general counsel for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.



After Grace H. Park steps down from her role as acting Union County prosecutor on Sept. 13 she will be replaced by current First Assistant Union County Prosecutor Thomas K. Isenhour, Governor Chris Christie said in a separate announcement.



“With over three decades of experience prosecuting defendants and supervising high-profile cases...

