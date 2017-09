7th Circ. Backs Toss Of Suit Over Chicago Mayor's Guards

Law360, Springfield (September 11, 2017, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel ruled Friday that a lower court did not err in tossing all claims by police officers who accused Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others of considering political loyalties and race when appointing officers to his security detail in 2011.



Ten current and former police officers — who all used to serve on the detail of ex-Mayor Richard M. Daley — sued Emanuel, the city of Chicago and key players who ultimately decided on the membership of the new mayor’s security detail when...

