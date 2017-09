Cleary Helps Overhaul Discriminatory NC Voting System

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- Jones County, North Carolina, hasn’t had an African-American commissioner since a 1994 general election, but thanks to pro bono work by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, an upcoming 2018 election might stop that trend in its tracks.



Cleary, the committee and local law firm Patterson Harkavy LLP slapped the county’s board of commissioners, the commissioners themselves, the county's board of elections, and the county manager with a lawsuit in North Carolina federal court for allegedly diluting...

