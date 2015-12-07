5th Circ. Urged To Rethink Asbestos Excess Coverage Ruling

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Trinity Lloyd's Insurance Co. asked the Fifth Circuit on Friday to reconsider an August ruling that asbestos claims fall under the pollution exemption in a U.S. Fire Insurance Co. excess policy.



Trinity said the panel used an absurdly overbroad definition of “pollutant” in its decision to overturn an order requiring excess insurer U.S. Fire to pay it $2.5 million to a cover the cost of asbestos claims against custom fabricator Longhorn Gasket and Supply Co.



“With the stroke of its pen, this court will deny compensation...

