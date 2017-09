UK Gov't Minister Warns Of 'Chaos' If MPs Block Brexit Bill

Law360, London (September 11, 2017, 12:00 PM BST) -- U.K. lawmakers who vote against the government's bill to facilitate withdrawing from the European Union on Monday will risk a chaotic exit process affecting citizens and businesses alike, Brexit Secretary David Davis warned.



Following two days of debate, parliamentarians will decide late Monday whether — in principle — to incorporate all existing EU law into the domestic British statute books when Britain leaves the EU in March 2019. Once done, laws can be revisited and dropped or changed in the years that follow.



“A vote against...

