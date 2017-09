NJ-Exxon Mobil Deal Doesn't Protect Public, Enviros Say

Law360, Trenton (September 11, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state senator and environmental groups on Monday urged a state appeals court to give them a chance to fight the state's $225 million settlement resolving contamination by Exxon Mobil Corp., arguing that the state Department of Environmental Protection didn't adequately represent the public's interest in the case.



Appealing a state judge's refusal to let them intervene in the case, Sen. Raymond J. Lesniak, the New Jersey Sierra Club and others argued before a three-judge panel in Trenton that they have standing to try...

To view the full article, register now.