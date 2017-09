Pa. Panel Denies Appeal Over Unnecessary Surgery Claim

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state appellate court on Friday denied a request from a patient’s estate for a second appeal after the panel agreed with the lower court that the suit, which accused a doctor and hospital of performing an unnecessary procedure, was time-barred.



Patricia Hammerquist, as administrator of the estate of Dolores Shields, was unable to convince the court to give her another chance to revive her case against Dr. Vidya Banka and Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, for...

