BP Pipeline Unit Files IPO Led By Vinson & Elkins

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT) -- British energy giant BP filed an initial public offering on Monday for a newly formed master limited partnership that will operate the company’s U.S. pipelines, advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP.



BP Midstream Partners LP’s preliminarily plans to raise $100 million, according to its registration statement, though that number can be significantly revised once share totals and pricing terms are set. Fundraising figures are typically updated just before a company formally launches its offering.



Houston-based BP Midstream plans to operate and acquire infrastructure for its parent...

