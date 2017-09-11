BP Pipeline Unit Files IPO Led By Vinson & Elkins
BP Midstream Partners LP’s preliminarily plans to raise $100 million, according to its registration statement, though that number can be significantly revised once share totals and pricing terms are set. Fundraising figures are typically updated just before a company formally launches its offering.
Houston-based BP Midstream plans to operate and acquire infrastructure for its parent...
