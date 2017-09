Aykroyd’s Vodka Co. Can't Get $4.3M Attys Fees In IP Suit

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday officially granted more than $870,000 in disgorgement of profits to Dan Aykroyd's Crystal Head Vodka company after finding a rival stole its bottle's trade dress, but denied the bid to find the case exceptional and award $4.3 million in fees.



U.S. District Judge Consuelo B. Marshall said in an opinion issued Friday that Crystal Head Vodka maker Globefill Inc. is entitled to $871,536 in disgorgement of profits since the jury found that Elements Spirits Inc. and founder ​Kim​ ​Brandi willfully...

