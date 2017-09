Ohio EPA Dings ETP Over $4.2B Pipeline Construction

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Friday issued a notice of violation to Energy Transfer Partners LP regarding its $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline project, alleging that the company failed to comply with an order directing it to submit paperwork for a state storm water permit.



In the latest in a series of allegations that the project skirted regulatory requirements, the OEPA on Friday said that in violation of an order issued back in July, Rover Pipeline LLC failed to issue a notice of intent to be...

