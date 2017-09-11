Pa. Justices Won't Put Insurer On Hook For Engineer's Fees
In a one-sentence order, the court refused to hear Widmer Engineering Inc.’s appeal of two lower court decisions that found the company couldn’t recover payments allegedly owed by a general contractor on a bridge replacement project under a bond issued by Penn National Insurance. The trial court and an intermediate appeals court...
