The 6 Firms GCs Want To Hire For Securities Suits

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Six law firms’ ability to integrate legal insights with a sophisticated understanding of business risks make them the top choice for general counsels looking to navigate the tricky waters surrounding securities and finance litigation, according to a recent survey.



Dentons, Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP were named securities and finance litigation powerhouses in the BTI Litigation Outlook 2018 report, an annual analysis of the legal landscape conducted by BTI...

