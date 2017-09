Egg Buyers' Attorneys Want $25M In Price-Fixing MDL

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a class of direct purchasers of eggs asked a Pennsylvania federal court Friday to award them $24.75 million in attorneys' fees for their role in securing $136 million in settlements over the course of the nine-year antitrust case.



Class counsel said they vigorously prosecuted the case, which included investing millions of dollars in multiple rounds of expert analysis, taking or defending more than 50 depositions across the country, preparing their motion for class certification, filing several individual and joint motions for summary judgment against...

