China Aims To End Sale, Production Of Gas-Powered Cars

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT) -- China is planning to phase out the manufacture and sale of vehicles running on gasoline and diesel, a government official said at an automobile forum this weekend, according to state-run media outlet Xinhua.



Xin Guobin, the country’s vice minister of industry and information technology, said at the forum that China had begun working on a schedule that would allow it to ultimately ban fossil fuel vehicles. He didn’t elaborate further, but said the decision would profoundly change the automotive sector’s development, Xinhua said.



The media outlet...

