Ill. Appeals Court Upends Ruling On Gov's Appointment Power

Law360, Springfield (September 11, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court found Friday that Gov. Bruce Rauner's decisions on appointments to the state’s Prisoner Review Board are not judicially reviewable, reversing a lower court opinion finding that he had wrongly removed an appointee from prior Gov. Pat Quinn for not reporting outside income and gifts.



Two of the three justices from the fifth district court of appeal panel found the Saline County Circuit Court had erred in denying Rauner’s motion to dismiss the complaint filed by former IPRB member Eric Gregg after his removal...

To view the full article, register now.